Two brothers from Ladysmith allegedly led a Rice Lake Police police officer on a high-speed chase through the city and were charged with various felonies and misdemeanors in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday.

Shane A. Shimko, 35, was charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer as well as three misdemeanors: possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. All four counts carry a repeater modifier.

