A gust of wind did the unveiling of the Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel Memorial Highway sign on Tuesday morning, flipping away a piece of cardboard before highway department workers could take it down.

Located along Highway SS on the south end of Cameron, it honors Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, the Chetek and Cameron police officers who died in the line of duty on April 8 along that stretch of roadway. A similar sign is also on the north end of Chetek.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments