Board of Education meets in its new location

The Rice Lake Board of Education met for the first time June 14 at its new location at 30 Phipps Ave., the former Jefferson Elementary School that is now the home of the Rice Lake Area School District’s Administration.
“We are in our new space,” District Administrator Randy Drost said, speaking to those watching remotely. “It’s not quite finished yet...but we’re excited to be in our new space and we think it will work out nicely.”
Its previous location, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Augusta Street, is the new site for Warriors on Wisconsin, the district’s new alternative education program.
Board actions at the meeting included:
• Suspending a resale procedure policy and approving the sale of 15 football helmets at $50 to the Birchwood School District.
• Accepting the resignations of Annamarie Bischel, fourth-grade teacher; Kaylee Nye, health aide; Dora Dollaway, noon aide; Caleb Randall, lunch aide; and Lynda Wyse, junior class advisor.
• Approving the employment of Dillon Hogan, high school English teacher; Bethani Marincel, middle school World Cultures/Exploration teacher; Brittany Sonnenberg, sixth-grade math/science teacher; and Zach Schradle, boys basketball varsity assistant coach.
• Renewing its 2021-2022 WIAA membership.
• Announcing the winner of a Chromebook after new board member Sarah Turner picked a name from all those who received Student Recognition awards last school year. That winner is Elliot Karpowitz, who just finished second grade at Tainter Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.