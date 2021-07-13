A new plan to compensate members of the Rice Lake Area Board of Education with a salary based on the number of committees they serve on, prep time required and the officer positions held, in addition to regular board meetings, was tabled until the Policy Committee has a chance to review it.
At its July 12 meeting, Compensation Committee Chair Steve Bowman, who brought up the matter, said they all receive a base amount, but they should be getting more based on the load they have. He was looking for a motion and for it to start with the district’s fiscal year, July 1.
District Administrator Randy Drost advised it couldn’t start until the second meeting in April after the spring election. Board President Keven Jensen agreed that any added reimbursements would not kick in until after the next election cycle.
Board member Bert Richard suggested tabling it until after their board retreat when they will have a conversation about administrative governance.
Board member Abbey Fischer, who is clerk, asked why the extra chunk of money for the officer positions.
“I don’t think I deserve the extra money,” she said. She added that if the president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the board will be getting extra money, she would like to see it spelled out what their responsibilities in those positions include.
Board treasurer Doug Kucko agreed that there is not a lot of extra in his officer position.
Bowman said he knows that the board president puts in extra time and said all of those in officer positions likely get more emails to reply to than the rest of the board.
Fischer asked that the board at least hold off until the Policy Committee has a chance to review what is being proposed at its August meeting. The board agreed to that request.
In other business, the Board of Education:
• Agreed to a wage increase for its seasonal staff. Bowman said they reduced the summer crew but increased their wages to remain competitive with other districts.
• Accepted the employment resignations of Laura Hill, special education teacher; Kati Schnacky and Jacqueline Olund, library media aides; and Waylon Buyck, paraprofessional.
• OK’d the resignation of Cindy Guest, first grade teacher at Haugen Elementary School.
• Approved Student Academic Standards for 2021-2022 with no discussion. Director of Curriculum Marsha Scherz said they align with the Wisconsin State Standards.
• Approved a $375,000 contribution to the OPEB Trust Fund for retirees.
