The Board of Directors of the Rice Lake Aquafest announced today that no summer festival will be held in 2020.
The letter said, “In an abundance of caution, and with guidance of local and national authorities, the Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Rice Lake Aquafest in its entirety due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The letter continues, “The safety of our volunteers, community members and guests is of utmost importance. We have fought through years with poor weather during the festival but never dreamed this would be our battle this year. We encourage you to follow all health guidelines set forth, and we can all get through this together.”
It concludes, “Looking forward to Aquafest 2021. At this time we have been able to secure all three of our headliners from this year. We will welcome back Chris Kroeze, Ace Frehley and Lonestar. All online ticket sales for 2020 will automatically be refunded to you.
“We will continue to work hard and plan year-round to bring you the best Aquafest. In the meantime, stay healthy, and we will see you for Aquafest 2021.”
