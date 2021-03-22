A special exception request to operate a farm family business as a tourist rooming house, allowing short-term rental, in an Agricultural-1 district in the Barron township was approved by the Barron County Board of Adjustment at its Monday morning meeting. The property is at 1534 14¼ St., Barron.
The appeal was submitted by property owner Arvid A. (estate) and Rita R. Herrman and agent Jaime Edwards, both of whom were present.
Edwards said her mother, Rita Herrman, is retiring from the postal service this month, and they came up with the idea to host guests attending functions at the nearby Church Barn or those wanting to use the county ATV/snowmobile trails, which are just a little more than a mile away.
Land Services Director Dave Gifford told the Board of Adjustment that a tourist/rooming house can be used in association with a farm family business and on a dead end with a long driveway, it does not have close neighbors. He said the only question was if the septic system could withstand the added use, with their capacity of six. He said an inspection done by town Chair Darren Bjugstad showed it was put in before 1968 but showed no signs of failure.
Board member Amy Kelsey questioned why they are proposing to call it RV Retreat if no tents, campers or other recreational vehicles are allowed. The mother and daughter laughed; then Edwards explained that RV was the nickname of Arvid, her father, so the name is a way to honor his legacy. They had not thought of the confusion it might cause.
Kelsey also asked what was grown on the farm. Herrman said she rents it out as cropland.
Board member Pam Fall asked if one of them would be close to keep an eye on it. Edwards said both of them, and lots of other relatives, all live in the area.
Board member Gary Nelson made the motion to approve. It passed unanimously. Gifford said a business permit is still required prior to the start of their new operation.
