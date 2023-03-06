On Sunday the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist fellowship in Rice Lake will share Rev. Randy Lewis’ sermon “Black Like Me,” originally given at All Souls Unitarian church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he served as student pastor. Now in Raleigh, North Carolina, he is managing director of Clergy 211, an organization of inclusive, progressive clergy providing non-judgmental rite-of-passage ceremonies for all people, from all walks of life. Lewis is also described as “a passionate progressive thinker, social-justice advocate, entrepreneur, writer and songwriter.” 

Sunday services at Blue Hills UU begin at 10 a.m. Remember that daylight saving time begins this day so plan accordingly to attend in person or on Zoom. The Zoom link is sent to members; all others interested may request it from patriciashifferd@gmail.com.

