Sunday will be a very special day at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, as members and friends gather to honor the life of a dear member, Waldo Asp. For many years, Waldo and wife Irene have been members of Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist, with dual residences in the Twin Cities and Stone Lake. A beloved man, he worked tirelessly for Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist fellowship and his wider communities, both inspirationally and as a skilled carpenter and volunteer in many areas. His list of projects is long, and his shadow is reflected in every corner of Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist, as well as the Stone Lake and Hayward area.

Having lost his physical presence March 21 at the age of 88, Irene, family members, many friends and UU members will gather at 10 a.m., Blue Hills UU, to remember Waldo, share memories and celebrate the many years of his peaceful and inspiring presence; both as a pastor and a teacher. Waldo was a living example of how to live an inclusive life.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments