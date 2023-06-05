The Blue Hills Genealogical Society meets Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Lake View Cemetery in Chetek to work on taking pictures and documenting text of the tombstones. The cemetery is located at the corner of County Highways D and M. The public is invited to help with the project. Wear sturdy shoes, work clothes and bring a digital camera. Clipboards, pencils and paper will be provided. Be prepared to furnish your own water to drink while working.

The society is documenting all the cemeteries in Barron County. They have finished work on 66 cemeteries. Pictures of the tombstones and transcriptions of the text on the stones is available online at www.bhgsbc.org. Copies of the photos and text are available for order.

