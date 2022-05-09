TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
Ukrainian foreign exchange student Viktoria Babyna, center, stands with her host mother, Jody Skar, right, and Birchwood School District Superintendent Gayle Luebke. The Student Council held a pancake breakfast on Saturday to raise funds for the teen’s family, who recently moved to Italy to avoid the warfare in their home country.
The Birchwood Student Council hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday to benefit the family of Ukrainian foreign-exchange student Viktora Babyna, whose family has fled the war between Ukraine and Russia for safety. The council and guest of honor are (back, from left) Payton Schultz, Paige Nelson, Brianna Moeller, Emma Skar, Jon Wainz, (front)McKenzie Livingston, advisor Rhonda Schultz, Isabel Lerberg, Viktoria Babyna and AJ Jones.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Viktoria Babyna, left, and host family sister Emma Skar enjoy a moment at the pancake breakfast.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Viktoria Babyna’s stay as a foreign-exchange student in Birchwood started as most others do. She studied hard simultaneously at her home country and northern Wisconsin schools. She made friends among her classmates and community members, and integrated herself into her host family’s home.
But the 17-year-old’s educational foray to the tiny Washburn County village to the north of Rice Lake took a turn on Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. Ukrainian time. Her mother texted her that war had started in their home country of Ukraine, located to the west of Russia.
