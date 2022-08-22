Chairman of the Timber Bay Board of Directors Rolf Jostad and Birchwood Area Director Charity Knauff flank plans for the future home of the faith-based, non-denominational program that mentors youth from first through 12th grade and on into young adulthood.
Baskets and other crafts fill the Timber Bay Festival’s silent auction tent on Saturday in Birchwood. Proceeds went toward building a Timber Bay youth recreation center on Birchwood’s north side at 906 Orchard Avenue.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Craft vendors ply their wares at Saturday’s Timber Bay Fest in Birchwood.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Cars line the green for a car show at Timber Bay Fest on Saturday in Birchwood.
Timber Bay in Birchwood continued its journey toward building a new youth recreation center on Saturday at its second-annual fundraiser, Timber Bay Fest. But it still has miles to go before reaching its destination.
Timber Bay is a faith-based, non-denominational program that mentors youth from first through 12th grade and on into young adulthood. The chapter in Birchwood is the only Wisconsin site, while the other 10 reside in Minnesota.
