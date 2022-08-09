Crash2.jpg

State Sen. Janet Bewley’s car, right, at the scene of the crash. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)

Ashland police still are waiting for final reconstruction reports on the July 22 fatal crash involving state Sen. Janet Bewley.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said Thursday that the Wisconsin State Patrol report still could take a while to complete.

