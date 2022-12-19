Bethany Lutheran Church at 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, has been hosting a Christmas Day dinner for the community for almost 20 years. The dinner is open to all and once again this year will take place at noon, right after the Christmas Day worship service, on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Served will be beef roast, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies along with cranberries, stuffing, dinner rolls, and homemade pie al a mode. There is no cost to attend the dinner, but free-will donations will be accepted.

