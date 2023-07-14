Barron woman elected to National Federation of Music Clubs

Heidi Olson Hong

Heidi Olson Hong, a second-generation member of the Barron Federated Music Club, was elected as First Vice President of the National Federation of Music Clubs at its June convention in Norfolk, Virginia. This is a position of succession and she will assume the presidency in four years. Wisconsin has not had a national president since 1955 when it was Vera Wardner Dougan of New Berlin.

The NFMC was founded in 1898 with the state of Wisconsin being the first state to federate in 1916. In 1995-1999 Olson Hong became the youngest state president, and she was elected as state president again in 2015-2019. She has been a member of the WFMC Executive Committee since 2000 and has served various state roles as a chair or committee member of awards and programs in the WFMC. She has written materials for all age levels in the WFMC and NFMC, including leadership handbooks, directories, summary programs and award guides, posters, and news releases.

  

