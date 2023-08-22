The Barron Spotlighters theater group will be holding auditions for their 2023-2024 season shows. Auditions will be held at the Barron Area Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. Times are 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2023-2024 season includes the following shows: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, to be performed Nov. 30-Dec. 3; “The Show That Goes Wrong,” to take the stage Feb. 16-18 and 23-25; and the musical “Sugar,” to appear April 19-21 and 26-28.

  

