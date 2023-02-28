...Icy Roads Overnight...
Wet roads from Monday's rain have frozen overnight, leading to
slick spots on untreated surfaces. Ice will be most prevalent on
secondary and untreated roadways that have poor drainage. Be alert
for these icy locations if driving and be prepared to slow down.
Weather Alert
...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Light snow will develop over southwestern Minnesota Tuesday
evening and spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota
through western Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending
Wednesday afternoon. Most locations within this band of snow will
see 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas
most likely to receive in excess of 3 inches of snow include those
along and north of a line from Montevideo to the Twin Cities MN to
Eau Claire WI. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those
portions of central MN through western WI.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Barron ninth-grader among three state winners for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin essay
Samantha Lien, a ninth-grader at Barron High School, was among three winners in Wisconsin Business World's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin essay contest. The other two were 12th graders —Leo Burke of Joseph A Craig High School and Ellie Lloyd of Arrowhead High School. Honorable mention went to two other 12th graders.
Open to students in grades 6-12, winners received $500 and honorable mention recipients were awarded $100.
