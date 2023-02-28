Samantha Lien, a ninth-grader at Barron High School, was among three winners in Wisconsin Business World's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin essay contest. The other two were 12th graders —Leo Burke of Joseph A Craig High School and Ellie Lloyd of Arrowhead High School. Honorable mention went to two other 12th graders.

Open to students in grades 6-12,  winners received $500 and honorable mention recipients were awarded $100.

