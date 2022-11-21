From left are Sue Dau of Barron Electric Cooperative, Dave Swanson, director of the We Share Food Pantry in Rice Lake, and Barron Electric employees Jordan Ellison, Roger Erickson and Deidra Meyer delivering potatoes in time for Thanksgiving dinners.
Amy Myers, Benjamin’s House, at right, is grateful for the potato donation from Barron Electric employees Roger Erickson, Jordan Ellison, Deidra Meyer and Randal Wachsmuth. Cooperative employees recently teamed up with member Nuto Farms to purchase and deliver potatoes to 13 food pantries.
Photo submitted
Concern for community is a trademark of cooperatives and one of the seven cooperative principles. Barron Electric Cooperative and employees recently teamed up with member Nuto Farms to purchase and deliver more than 3,000 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner and Turtle Lake.
The potatoes were delivered to the food pantries in time for families to enjoy as part of their Thanksgiving meal.
