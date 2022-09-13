About 100 walkers laced their walking shoes — and one boy brought out his pogo stick — on Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake to show their determination to help end the scourge of Alzheimer’s disease, a fatal type of dementia that currently afflicts more than six million Americans and currently costs the U.S. $321 billion to fight.

At the start of the walk, its goal of raising $20,000 already had been surpassed, and the event is expected to raise about $26,000, which is more than twice the amount raised last year.

