The Walk to End Alzheimer’s walkers — plus an orange-clad boy jumping on a pogo stick — set off to bring awareness about the disease by walking around Rice Lake. The Barron County walk raised more than its goal of $20,000 before Saturday’s event started.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Before setting off on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, walkers raise pinwheel flowers high to show their enthusiasm for taking part in the battle to bring an end to the disease on Saturday in Rice Lake.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Emcee Ryan Quinn, far right, volunteers and honored guests participate in the opening ceremony of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Cousins Miranda Balow of New Richmond, left, and Amy Jo Lundgren of Clear Lake gear up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as they share a grandmother in Rice Lake who currently suffers from the disease.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Participants of Barron County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s planted or carried pinwheel promise garden flowers, with four colors representing their association to someone with the disease
About 100 walkers laced their walking shoes — and one boy brought out his pogo stick — on Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake to show their determination to help end the scourge of Alzheimer’s disease, a fatal type of dementia that currently afflicts more than six million Americans and currently costs the U.S. $321 billion to fight.
At the start of the walk, its goal of raising $20,000 already had been surpassed, and the event is expected to raise about $26,000, which is more than twice the amount raised last year.
