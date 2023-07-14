Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m. to attend the We Care Barron County Walk & Roll at Rice Lake’s Cedar Mall.

“As a part of our ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the paid caregiver shortage, the coalition will be hosting a summer Walk & Roll event aimed at bringing together families, potential caregivers and local employers,” said Trisha Witham, Dementia Care Specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron and Rusk counties. "The whole community can participate in this event. Whether you are a family member looking to hire an in-home caregiver, a community member looking for employment as a caregiver or an agency looking to hire caregivers, all are welcome and encouraged to participate.”

  

