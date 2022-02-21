Barron County Votes, a nonpartisan group that promotes civic engagement, is offering information and one-on-one support to mobilize voter registration and participation.

To access any of the following services, simply email bcvotes2020@gmail.com to post your request. Leave your email or phone number and a BCV volunteer will get back to you.

• All questions about voter registration, absentee ballots, state IDs, poll sites, voter eligibility, and more are welcomed. A volunteer, for example, can assist you by going through the information and processes available at MyVote.WI.gov.

• Rides to the DMV or to the polls can be scheduled.

• A BCV member can make arrangements to witness your absentee ballot.

• Free BCV business cards that list voter resources are available to libraries, grocers, retailers, schools, offices, and other sites. They can be made available for patrons to pick up or inserted in materials that are checked out or purchased.

• BCV will prepare custom articles for hard-copy or electronic newsletters that explain requirements for specific voters: first-time voters, voters with disabilities, those who reside in assisted-living homes, voters who have moved or changed names, college students, and so on.

• Social Studies and other teachers can request materials, including electronic resources, for civics units and to assist new voters with registration.

• A BCV volunteer can be scheduled to join virtual class or organizational meetings to discuss topics related to voting.

• Volunteers are also available via Zoom and other virtual platforms to train others to assist with voter registration.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments