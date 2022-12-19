Missing teen found

Mortensen

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Monday that the teen who had run away last week has been located.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced on Dec. 13 a search for 16-year-old James Mortensen, who had been last seen on Dec. 12 in the Barronett area.

