...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initial rain or a wintry mix will quickly
turn to snow by Thursday afternoon. Strengthening northwest
winds and falling temperatures will lead to hazardous travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Rendering of the new Barron County Highway Facility shows heated storage and office in the forefront and mechanic bay at back right.
It’s been quite a road trip — filled with hills and valleys, pot holes and unforeseen curves — but the end is in sight for the construction of the Barron County Highway Facilities project on the north side of Barron.
Two dozen county officials, employees and county supervisors broke ground on the $25 million project on May 3, 2021, when a June 2022 completion was projected. Dump truck loads of challenges have pushed the cost to $29 million and the completion to a year later than originally expected. However, the remaining way looks smooth.
