It’s been quite a road trip — filled with hills and valleys, pot holes and unforeseen curves — but the end is in sight for the construction of the Barron County Highway Facilities project on the north side of Barron.

Two dozen county officials, employees and county supervisors broke ground on the $25 million project on May 3, 2021, when a June 2022 completion was projected. Dump truck loads of challenges have pushed the cost to $29 million and the completion to a year later than originally expected. However, the remaining way looks smooth.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments