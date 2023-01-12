Barron County Fairest of the Fair Brooke Shatley was first runner-up in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition which culminated Wednesday evening with the crowning of Green County Fairest Sharlene Swedlund as the state fairest. Crowning her successor was last year's Wisconsin Fairest Jackie Rosenbush of Washburn County.

Anticipation increased through the evening as it was announced that Shatley was in the top 10 and then the top five of the 38 county fairests in the competition.

