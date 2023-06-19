Barron County Democrats clean up Highway SS

Barron County Democrats picked up 11 bags of litter along Highway SS.

 Photo submitted

The Barron County Democrats “adopted” a two-mile section of Highway SS to clean of trash and litter as part of the Barron County Adopt-A-Highway program.

Now in their third year of participation, participants picked up 11 bags of trash on June 10. This is down from 14 bags collected during the first cleanup of 2022.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments