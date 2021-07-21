Barron County 4-H graduates recognized

Barron County 4-H graduates who attended the July 17 program at the fairgrounds are from left, Henry Huth, Hannah Lemler, Zackary Mickelson, Owen Nelson and Brooke Hammann.

Sara Waldon, 4-H program educator for Barron County, recognized 15 members of clubs as 4-H graduates in a July 17 program on the Heffernan Memorial Stage at the fairgrounds.

For the last time, the graduates led pledges to the American and 4-H flags. Scholarships were announced, awards and certificates presented after which the graduates and those in attendance were invited inside the Expo Building to see a slide show featuring their 4-H years and enjoy cupcakes and lemonade.

Brooke Hammann won the ninth annual $500 Kathy Holten Memorial Scholarship given by her family. Holten was a longtime 4-H secretary at the Barron County Extension Office. It is given to one who values the 4-H experiences and demonstrates qualities of character, service and leadership.

Henry Huth won the $800 4-H scholarship from the Adult Leaders Association. Selection is based on projects, activities, leadership, awards, honors and recognition. Applicants must also write an essay on how 4-H will help them in their future.

Honored as 2021 graduates of the Barron County 4-H program, listed by club, were the following:

• Country Siders: Zackary Mickelson, Hannah Lemler and Bree Loftus.

• Kids from Cameron: Lydia Svendsen, Brooke Hrabak and Kyndra Schuebel.

• North Star: Amanda Carlson, Dana Bazewicz and Chloe Tomesh.

• Poskin Jets: Brooke Hammann, Jonathon Scheps and Logan Carr.

• Prairie Lake Eagles: Owen Nelson and Kim Johnson.

