I will fully admit that I am a procrastinator — if you ask me tomorrow. I agree with Mark Twain who said: “Never put off till tomorrow what may be done day after tomorrow just as well.”

But my propensity for last-minute work isn’t because I’m lazy. I’m busy. Some days I feel like I’m straddling a fire hose trying to decide which conflagration to extinguish.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments