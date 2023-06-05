A former Rice Lake man pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to flee an officer that had been filed on Sept. 2 and was given a stayed four-year prison sentence.

Steven B. Wright, 33, entered his guilty plea to the single felony on Thursday in Barron County Circuit Court, and a second felony of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed but read into the record.

