...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11
inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
northern counties.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Anoka and Chisago Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult
travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Rice Lake man accused of battery, strangulation and suffocation, and other charges based on events that allegedly occurred at the Pullman Motel on Feb. 15.
Three felony charges were filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Alexander J. Fedie, 28, on Feb. 16. They are aggravated battery-intend bodily harm with modifiers of repeater and domestic abuse; strangulation and suffocation with same modifiers; and possession of methamphetamine as a repeater.
According to the police complaint:
Rice Lake Police Officer Katelyn Foust responded to a call at about 10:16 p.m. about a woman who had been assaulted and was lying on the floor injured at the motel.
The woman was found lying in the fetal position, and she said Fedie, her boyfriend, strangled and hit her before fleeing the residence.
Foust talked with the woman at the hospital, and she claimed the defendant was under the influence of meth at the time of the assault.
The woman was transported to an Eau Claire hospital for injuries, which included significant and active bleeding in her abdomen near her spleen and colon as a result of the assault.
A search of the defendant’s room resulted in the discovery of meth and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Fedie’s criminal records show he had been convicted of strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse, on June 15, 2020, in Barron County. Another case showed he was convicted of felony attempting to flee/elude officer on June 19, 2019, in Eau Claire County. On July 24, 2018, he was convicted of possession of meth in Chippewa County.
If convicted of battery, Fedie faces a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to six years, or both. A strangulation and suffocation conviction carries a fine up to $25,000, imprisonment up to 10 years, or both.
However, sentences could be stiffer if found guilty with the repeater and domestic abuse modifiers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.