An arrest warrant has been issued for a Rice Lake man accused of battery, strangulation and suffocation, and other charges based on events that allegedly occurred at the Pullman Motel on Feb. 15.

Three felony charges were filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Alexander J. Fedie, 28, on Feb. 16. They are aggravated battery-intend bodily harm with modifiers of repeater and domestic abuse; strangulation and suffocation with same modifiers; and possession of methamphetamine as a repeater.

According to the police complaint:

Rice Lake Police Officer Katelyn Foust responded to a call at about 10:16 p.m. about a woman who had been assaulted and was lying on the floor injured at the motel.

The woman was found lying in the fetal position, and she said Fedie, her boyfriend, strangled and hit her before fleeing the residence.

Foust talked with the woman at the hospital, and she claimed the defendant was under the influence of meth at the time of the assault.

The woman was transported to an Eau Claire hospital for injuries, which included significant and active bleeding in her abdomen near her spleen and colon as a result of the assault.

A search of the defendant’s room resulted in the discovery of meth and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Fedie’s criminal records show he had been convicted of strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse, on June 15, 2020, in Barron County. Another case showed he was convicted of felony attempting to flee/elude officer on June 19, 2019, in Eau Claire County. On July 24, 2018, he was convicted of possession of meth in Chippewa County.

If convicted of battery, Fedie faces a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to six years, or both. A strangulation and suffocation conviction carries a fine up to $25,000, imprisonment up to 10 years, or both.

However, sentences could be stiffer if found guilty with the repeater and domestic abuse modifiers.

