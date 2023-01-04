MADISON — State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) officially began his second term as Representative for Wisconsin’s 75th Assembly District Tuesday at an inauguration ceremony in the State Capitol’s Assembly Chambers. Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack administered the oath of office to Representative Armstrong and his Assembly colleagues.

“It’s an honor to once again serve the residents of the 75th District,” Armstrong said. “This session, I plan to focus on economic development initiatives, including childcare availability and affordability. I also look forward to reviewing Governor Evers’ state budget proposal when he presents it later this winter.”

