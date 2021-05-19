Area high school commencements start Friday

Graduates of the Class of 2021 are in the final chapter of their school days story.
Turtle Lake High School has scheduled its commencement ceremony for Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. Admission is by ticket; each of the 22 graduates is allowed 10 tickets. Becca Peterson will give the valedictorian address, and Kody Nitchey will present the salutatorian address.
Seniors at Barron, Cameron, Rice Lake, New Auburn and Prairie Farm high schools all have their commencement programs Friday, May 28.
Barron’s commencement starts at 6 p.m. on their football field. The public is welcome if weather permits and the school is able to hold the ceremony outdoors. If it has to be moved to the gym, each grad will only have four tickets for family or friends to attend. Barron High School has 83 graduates in its Class of 2021. Class speakers are Academic Excellence Scholarship recipient Phoebe Jerome and Technical Excellence Scholarship recipient Hudson Johnson.
Cameron’s commencement starts at 7 p.m. on their football field. If case of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved into the gym with a limited number of guests allowed to attend. Its Class of 2021 has 59 graduates. The Top 10% of the senior class include Matali Anderson, Anna Eichman, Meghan Fostvedt, Henry Huth, Nick Johnson, Avery Krahenbuhl, Carly Lynch, Francesca Pica, Carter Richter and Bree Rubenzer.
Rice Lake’s Class of 2021 will receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. outside the high school at the Friess Family Athletic Complex. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at the high school. Their class motto is “We’ve Only Just Begun.”
New Auburn High School’s 20 graduates will receive their diplomas Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m. in the school gym. Valedictorian is Mikayla Boehm and salutatorian is Zoey Rada.
Prairie Farm High School’s 20 seniors will each have 10 tickets for family or friends to see them receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. in the school gym. Valedictorian is Eryn Bates and salutatorian is Makaylin Christenson.
Seniors at Cumberland and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser high schools will receive their diplomas Saturday, May 29.
Cumberland High School’s commencement starts at 11 a.m. on the football field, weather permitting. There are 93 graduates.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School’s commencement starts at 7 p.m. in the school gym. The class has seven valedictorians.
Birchwood High School has set its Class of 2021 commencement for Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the school gym. Each of the 23 graduates is allowed to bring eight guests. Valedictorian is Jenna Johnson. Salutatorian is Elora Repman, who is also a class speaker along with Scott Van Gilder and Class President Katrina Meyer.
