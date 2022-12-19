Due to the death of Terry Lee, District 4's County Board supervisor, there is a vacancy on the Barron County Board of Supervisors.

Anyone who resides in the town of Prairie Lake that is at least 18 years of age and is interested in being appointed to fill the balance of the term that runs until April 2024, should email a letter of interest to County Board Chair Louie Okey at louie.okey@co.barron.wi.us no later than Jan. 6.

