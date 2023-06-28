However people plan to celebrate Independence Day, the American Red Cross has several tips to ensure safety.

Grill safety: Keep the grill in the open, away from house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Wash hands before food preparation. Don’t leave food in the hot sun; keep perishables in a cooler with plenty or ice or freezer gel packs. Use long-handled tools for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe. Keep everyone, including pets, away from the grill while it is hot and always keep an eye on items on the grill.

  

