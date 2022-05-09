LeAnn Brechler from Stevens Point will share a talk on Family Matters: How to Find Contentment in Disappointment at Stonecroft’s two upcoming meetings next week. These outreaches are open to all women; there are no dues or fees.

The Chetek Area After Five will be starting up again at 6:30 p.m. on May 16, at the Stone Oven Pizzeria next to the post office on Main Street in Cameron. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m., and the menu includes a pizza and salad buffet for $10. In addition to Brechler, Kim Ammann will present a special feature on Rescue and Rehabilitation Services provided for larger birds at a hospital in Spooner.

