TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
After Five to meet at Pizzeria, Women's Connection at Moose Lodge
LeAnn Brechler from Stevens Point will share a talk on Family Matters: How to Find Contentment in Disappointment at Stonecroft’s two upcoming meetings next week. These outreaches are open to all women; there are no dues or fees.
The Chetek Area After Five will be starting up again at 6:30 p.m. on May 16, at the Stone Oven Pizzeria next to the post office on Main Street in Cameron. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m., and the menu includes a pizza and salad buffet for $10. In addition to Brechler, Kim Ammann will present a special feature on Rescue and Rehabilitation Services provided for larger birds at a hospital in Spooner.
