THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO ISANTI
KANABEC RAMSEY WASHINGTON
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MORA, OSCEOLA,
RICE LAKE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
featured
AccuWeather forecasters warn of high risk for extreme weather outbreak
By Andrew Johnson-Levine
AccuWeather meteorologist
AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
"An unusually early and strong surge in heat and humidity over the Central states will be a major factor in severe weather for the balance of this week and especially on Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, adding, "In many cases, the pattern and behavior of severe weather over the North Central states this week will be more typical of July, rather than early May."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.