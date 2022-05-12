AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.

"An unusually early and strong surge in heat and humidity over the Central states will be a major factor in severe weather for the balance of this week and especially on Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, adding, "In many cases, the pattern and behavior of severe weather over the North Central states this week will be more typical of July, rather than early May."

