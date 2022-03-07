A Clayton man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison on Friday for third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Leslie A. Toews, 45, had pleaded guilty to the charge in Barron County Circuit Court on Jan. 7 after prosecutors reduced the charge from second-degree assault.

