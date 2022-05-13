Nicole Bohannon death search

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department recovered several drug-related items after searching a town of Chetek home. The search came after a possible drug-overdose death of a 24-year-old woman.

 Photo submitted

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office ruled the death of a 24-year-old woman as suspicious and upon searching a home east of Chetek Friday recovered several drug-related items.

According to a news release, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called to Mayo Hospital in Barron on Friday for an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments