“It’s very refreshing to see Winter get a breath of fresh air,” said Mike Gang of Burlington. “It’s beautiful.”
Gang, a summer resident of the Winter area, had just stepped inside the recently restored 1905 Winter Depot, and like many who attended the grand opening of the historic depot on Friday, Sept. 4, which had been a functioning station up until the late 1950s/early 1960s, Gang was impressed.
“We need places like this to remember the history that has happened,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”
It’s been a proverbial long haul for Friends of Tuscobia Trail (FOTT), the group that has been pursuing the restoration of the depot since 2006.
Over 14 years, volunteers have reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Sawyer County and numerous donors to secure funding for the restoration.
In 2009 the project received a major financial shot in the arm with $302,000 federal transportation enhancement grant managed by the DOT.
On Friday one volunteer who had been involved in the project talked to a reporter of another newspaper about her feelings of the grand opening, becoming emotional, wiping tears from her eyes.
“Relief,” is how FOTT President Ron Petit described the feeling of finally presenting the depot to the public.
“We’ve been under enormous pressure to complete this project,” said Petit. “We’ve been pushing to have it complete for this event. We were initially going to be open Memorial Day and then July 4 and then to Labor Day weekend.”
Renovation began in early March with several different contactors working on the structure.
Petit said the vision for the restored depot is to stir the local economy, assist visitors and nurture an appreciation of history.
“We want to promote businesses in the area,” he said. “We will have a touch screen for all the different businesses along the trail, and then it is a trailhead for trail users – ATV drivers, walkers, horse riders. There will be office for the friends and we will interact with visitors about services they are looking for, and the last is the historical. We hope to have this part of an economic boom as well as support outside recreation.”
The grand opening included tours of the restored depot along with presentations, including the evening’s final talk by Arlyn Colby, author of numerous books on local railroads.
The restored depot is located roughly 100 yards north of where it historically sat. Petit said the depot was moved years ago to allow trucks access to the Winter Co-op. In 2007 the depot was moved to its present location near the Tuscobia Trail.
Stepping along the deck, past the high windows and large storage doors, one gains an appreciation for the long stretch of the structure.
The entrance on the west side is into an open lobby with a large wooden table featuring a model of a train engine and cars and along the walls are a number of historical photos.
Soon, Petit said, there will touch-screen displays on musky fishing and the history of the local elk herd.
With windows facing the nearby Tuscobia Trail, the middle section of the depot is the former agent office. The depot agent used to watch for trains from inside but now the perch provides a view of passing ATVs.
Nearby is a photo of the last depot agent, Frank White, who appears to be talking to a train engineer. In another photo, Petit believes the dark outline is White outside waiting for a train.
When Joe Haske was in high school, he worked for the local Winter Lampert Lumber Company. He remembers talking to White and storing cement and coal from rail cars in nearby sheds and hauling lumber to where the present Chippewa Valley Bank is located.
Haske said the renovated depot looks better than he remembers it.
“It’s very pretty,” he said.
Walking from the agent office, there is a long, narrow room with large square door on rails allowing cargo to be staged and received. On the wall is a photo of the African American workers who laid the original railroad into Winter, and in another, men in a tavern raise a toast for the camera, including one who appears to be clothed in a heavy beaver-fur coat.
Along another wall is a gallery of photos of depots from Birchwood in Washburn County in the west to Kennedy just inside Price County to the east, and in between, along Sawyer County, are photos of depots in Couderay, Radisson, Ojbway, Winter and Draper/Loretta.
The long, narrow east room, said Petit, will be available to the public for meetings
Fulfilling its mission to support local history, the depot will be an archival site for those donating photos or significant documents and items to be stored and displayed at the depot. Petit said the daughter of a former Winter School District superintendent who works at Iowa State University archives will be consulting with TOFF on how to store and display historical items.
“We’ve been waiting a long time to see this,” said Sheila Whiteman of Rice Lake on the restored depot. “It’s very nice.”
Greg Bach said his family has been in the area for over 100 years and he was overjoyed the depot was open to the public.
“As a kid coming here, this has always been here and this town has been a huge part of my life,” he said. “This is a good thing for everyone. Love it. It will really uplift the community a lot. The history of the whole area can be explained here. I’ve seen the photos of some of these depots, but to actually be in one, wow! The feel is like a depot back in those days with the tall windows and tall ceiling. This is something to be really proud of. I know train lovers are going to love this.”
Jan Petit, Ron’s sister-in-law, said for years she saw the run-down depot sitting along the side of the road, and being in the restored building she felt inspired.
“Now, it’s really beautiful,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.