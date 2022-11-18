At the annual meeting of the Barron County Fair Board on Wednesday evening, fair manager Kevin Roske announced that the Barron County Fair Association has received a $180,000 state grant for a new fair office that will be attached to the conservation building at the fairgrounds in Rice Lake.

"Grants don't just drop out of the sky without someone doing the work to get them," commented Fair Board President Russell Rindsig, while thanking Roske for the work he put into obtaining it.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments