The newly-elected directors serving three-year terms on the Barron County Fair Board include the following: Seated, from left, are Devon (Snowbank) Laursen, who begins her first term, Barron County Fairest Brooke Shatley, Heather Colburn, who was re-elected to another term, and Fairest coordinator Sarah Doyen. Back row, from left, are County Supervisor John Banks, Jerry Donath, Dwight Thurs, President Russell Rindsig, Cory Picknell, who was re-elected to another term, Loren Amdall and Vice President John Blaskowski.
The newly-elected directors serving three-year terms on the Barron County Fair Board include the following: Seated, from left, are Devon (Snowbank) Laursen, who begins her first term, Barron County Fairest Brooke Shatley, Heather Colburn, who was re-elected to another term, and Fairest coordinator Sarah Doyen. Back row, from left, are County Supervisor John Banks, Jerry Donath, Dwight Thurs, President Russell Rindsig, Cory Picknell, who was re-elected to another term, Loren Amdall and Vice President John Blaskowski.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Fair Board President Russell Rindsig awards plaque to outgoing member Bruce Kringle.
At the annual meeting of the Barron County Fair Board on Wednesday evening, fair manager Kevin Roske announced that the Barron County Fair Association has received a $180,000 state grant for a new fair office that will be attached to the conservation building at the fairgrounds in Rice Lake.
"Grants don't just drop out of the sky without someone doing the work to get them," commented Fair Board President Russell Rindsig, while thanking Roske for the work he put into obtaining it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.