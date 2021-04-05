Nature's Edge Therapy Center at 2523 14¾ Ave., Rice Lake, is celebrating Occupational and Speech Therapy Month in April by offering free screenings and a volunteer open house.
The free 30-minute screenings, for infants to senior citizens, will be offered April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The volunteer open house is April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Speech pathologists can provide assistance with hearing, swallowing, feeding, stuttering, voice, articulation, assistive technology, memory, social skills, reading and writing/language.
Occupational therapists can provide assistance with attention span, arousal level, sensory and processing skills, emotional regulation, fine and gross motor skills, upper body range of motion, pre-employment, driving education and daily living activities.
Appointments are required for the free screenings; to schedule a consultation, call 715-859-6670. For more information, visit naturesedgetherapycenter.org.
