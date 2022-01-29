On Thursday, Anthony Nied will present Natural Lawn Alternatives to open the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County's Thursdays at the U spring lecture series. The presentation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
The founder and owner of Safe & Simple Organic Lawns, Nied will discuss environmentally friendly alternatives to residential lawns, including wildflower gardens, pollinator "bee lawns,” xeriscaping and more. He also will highlight the many benefits of replacing lawn areas with eco-friendly alternatives and will provide examples of successful replacements.
Nied holds an associate degree in horticulture, landscape, plant and turf management from Chippewa Valley Technical College. In 2018 he founded Safe & Simple Organic Lawns with a mission to improve the quality of both human life and that of the planet.
By focusing on soil health, Nied has developed an annual lawn-care program that eliminates all need for pesticides. He enjoys opportunities to share what he has learned with the broader public.
The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Foundation. Seating is open and reservations are not required.
Face masks are required inside all UW-Eau Claire buildings in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or email Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
