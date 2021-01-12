Naomi Haley, 90, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully January 10, 2021 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home. She was born July 21, 1930 in Xenia, Ohio.
She moved to Birchwood in 1986 and was a long time employee of Tag-A-Long Golf and Resort. She enjoyed traveling and going to Las Vegas.
She is preceded in death by an infant son, David, a sister Juanita and a brother, Ronald. She is survived by her five children, Daryl, Victoria, Phill (Cee Cee), Jeff (Holly) and Judy, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Appleyard's Home For Funeral's in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.