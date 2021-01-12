Naomi Haley, 90, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully  January 10, 2021 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home.  She was born July 21, 1930 in Xenia, Ohio.

She moved to  Birchwood in 1986 and was a long time employee of Tag-A-Long Golf and Resort.  She enjoyed traveling and going to Las Vegas.

She is preceded in death by an infant son, David, a sister Juanita and a brother, Ronald. She is survived by her five children, Daryl, Victoria, Phill (Cee Cee), Jeff (Holly) and Judy, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Appleyard's Home For Funeral's in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of arrangements.

