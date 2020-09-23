Nancy Seffinga age 73 of Birchwood, WI died Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones with her husband and two dogs.
She was born on September 14th, 1947 in Hauer, WI to John and Irene (Nordback) Morris. She lived many years down in Bourbonnais, IL before moving to Birchwood, WI in 1980 where she met her husband, Randy Seffinga.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Seffinga; one brother, Roy and Donna Morris; two sisters, Karen (Morris) Allen and Jewel Morris; her two grand-daughters, Desi and Dani Riordan; sister- in-law, Jacky Seffinga; several nieces and nephews; and two canine children, Sassy and Babygirl.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Riordan; parents, John and Irene Morris; sister, Judy Morris Isaacs; one nephew, Scott Perry; mother and father-in-law Larry and Carol (Hayes) Seffinga.
A celebration of life will be held on October 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at her home located at 502 E Cedar Ave Birchwood, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
