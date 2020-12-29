Nancy Brunner, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI, died suddenly and entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Brentwood Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
She was born on December 29, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to Alvin and Thelma (Olsen) Throne. Nancy graduated from the Shorewood High School and Milwaukee’s State Teachers College. Nancy was married to Donald Brunner on March 25, 1948. She taught many years for reading in the elementary grades in Wisconsin, Colorado and Alaska.
Nancy loved to play bridge, golf, work in the flower garden, travel and listen to music. She was an artist - leaving several beautiful paintings for her family. Nancy was a dancer and performed in 1948 for the Milwaukee Centurama and the Wisconsin Centennial celebration. She loved the Green Bay Packers, enjoyed writing, and was a prolific reader (William Kent Kruger’s number #1 fan). Nancy loved to knit and play Yahtzee with her sister, Sue.
In 1954, they sold everything they owned and moved to Alaska with their three young children. They lived above the school house in Angoon for two years, teaching every grade level. Nancy and Don were adopted into the Tlingit Tribal Community. Later during their Alaskan years they enjoyed working their own gold claim, fishing and beach combing.
Nancy volunteered at the Barron County Historical Museum, taught adult reading through the Literacy Program, traveled with Mission Jamaica, and was part of the RILFA Miharu, Japan.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Grand Esther in 1990), Rice Lake Fortnightly, Mary’s Circle at Bethany Lutheran Church, and the Rice Lake Library Guild.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jim Sockness of Rice Lake; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Michelle Brunner of AZ/AK and Tim and Becky Brunner of River Falls, WI; 13 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; a sister, Sue Merisalo of Rice Lake; a sister-in-law, Betty Brunner of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Helen Block of Rice Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brunner; a daughter-in-law, Amy Brunner and her parents, Alvin and Thelma Throne.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a kind and lovely lady that loved her Lord and appreciated all the special memories and moments with her family. She was very loved and will be greatly missed.
A deep gratitude goes to Brentwood Assisted Living for the many years that they loved and took care of Nancy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.