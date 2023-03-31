Nancy Ann Gubasta, age 77 of Cannon Falls, MN, formerly of Cameron, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.  Not once, did she lose her sense of humor or kindness to others.

Nancy was born on March 30, 1945 in Cumberland to the late Raymond and Florence Ross.  She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1965 and married Lee Gubasta in 1969.  Together, they had 2 beautiful daughters, Melissa and Angela.  Nancy and Lee later divorced.

