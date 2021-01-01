Myron Frederick Lewis, 78, of Sarona died, December 21, 2020 at Lakeview Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born February 1, 1942 in Eagle, WI to Von and Ruby (Rettenmund) Lewis. He was married in Rice Lake, WI on May 4, 1968 to Sharon Smith for 52 years.
Myron proudly served his country for four years in the United States Air Force. Following his service, he went to college in Rice Lake and then to Superior to finish his degree. Myron then worked at the Post Office for 19 years, finishing his time as a rural mail carrier. He really enjoyed getting the chance to talk with people as he delivered their mail.
When Myron was not working he liked to play cards, care of his woodland trails, cut wood, plant trees, and deer hunt. For every tree he would cut, he would plant 10 in their place.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lee (Kathy Murrey) Lewis; beloved members of the Steve Devine family; and other family and friends. Myron was preceded in death by his parents, Von and Ruby Lewis; sister, Karen Gluck; and brother-in-law, Harvey Gluck.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake. Burial will be in Nora Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. before the service. There will be a luncheon to follow the service.
The family requests that masks be worn.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.