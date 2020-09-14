Myra Thompson, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI was called home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Myra was born on June 5, 1927, to Alfred and Angela (Guse) Pribnow of Horicon, WI.
Myra attended school in Horicon through eighth grade. She then stayed home to help care for her younger sister, Gladys.
Myra and Thorfin (her future husband) were introduced to each other by Thorfin’s brother and sister-in-law, Rolf and Gladys Thompson.
On October 28, 1956, Myra married Thorfin Thompson. They farmed together on the outskirts of Prairie Farm, WI for many years. Myra loved being Thorfin’s wife, being a homemaker, and raising their five children together.
Myra’s mother-in-law, Martha Thompson, lovingly taught Myra (all German) how to make the best lefse ever for her Norwegian husband and family. Some of Myra’s daughters have carried on the lefse-making tradition.
Myra enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She was an avid gardener and often shared the flowers and vegetables she raised with others. Myra was an excellent seamstress and sewed her own lovely wedding dress. She also taught her children how to sew.
Myra loved all sorts of handiwork including crocheting, embroidery, tatting, and hardanger. She created a beautiful baptismal gown which incorporated her skills of sewing and hardanger. This baptismal gown was worn by three of her grandchildren and one of her great granddaughters.
Myra had a love for photography and often had a camera with her. She took thousands of pictures during her lifetime.
Myra loved watching birds at the bird feeders in the backyard and took pleasure in identifying many of the different types of birds. Hummingbirds and cardinals were her favorites.
Myra and Thorfin were longtime members of United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm. Myra enjoyed singing in the choir, being part of the Golden Rule Circle, making many rounds of lefse for the annual bazaar, and teaching Bible School and Sunday School. Myra was a strong Christian who often immersed herself in her Bible. She was a faithful believer who knew the power of prayer.
Myra was very close to her two sisters and their husbands, Milly and Lenny Rahn and Gladys and Vern Sager. She relished the times they were able to spend together. She also enjoyed spending time with Thorfin’s many relatives.
She is survived by five children, Debbie (Jim) Hill of Andover, MN, Mary (Dennis) Strong of Minocqua, WI, Linda (Bob) Millerman of Cameron, WI, Bonnie (Ron) Mauck of Cocolalla, ID and Allen Thompson of Big Lake, MN; nine grandchildren, David Hill, Jeffrey Hill, Heidi Strong, Rebecca Strong, Angela (Dustin) Howe, Sam (Mariah) Millerman, Steven Millerman, Alex (Natalie) Mauck and Danette Mauck; six great -grandchildren, Trent, Leia, Briella, Benson, Jason and Milo; one sister-in-law, Kearney Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thorfin Thompson; and two sisters, Milly Rahn and Gladys Sager.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Alex Mauck officiating, with interment in the Pine Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Ridgeland, WI. Visitation will be held from Noon-2:00 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
Myra resided at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake, WI for several years. Myra’s family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood and Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care.
