Rice Lake Elks Lodge 1441, in partnership with the Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard and the Rice Lake Municipal Band, will observe Flag Day on June 15 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial City Park in conjunction with the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce's Music in the Park.
The Flag Day program will include the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, History of Flag Day, a presentation by Mel Bjugstad and the band of "The Rugged Old Flag" and other readings by local Elks leadership team members and additional music selections.
The Rice Lake Veterans Center will present the meaning of the flag and the traditional folds — representing the original 13 colonies.
The celebration takes place to raise awareness of the importance of honoring the nation's flag, to celebrate the anniversary of its origin and recall the achievements, freedoms and liberties that the emblem represents.
The Music in the Park program, under the direction of Michael Joosten, includes "The Liberty Bell" by John Philip Sousa, "America the Beautiful," "Armed Forces Salute," "Them Basses!," "Danny Boy," highlights from "Brave" and "The Olympic Spirit."
For more information call Anne Gallagher (Elks) at 715-234-2951 or Joe Erickson (Municipal Band) at 715-234-2126.
