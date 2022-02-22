...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Chisago County.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Mountain Men of Northwestern Wisconsin will be hosting a free night of revival on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m. at the Rice Lake High School auditorium. This invitation is open to men for a free night of barbecue dinner, sharing and fellowship with music and teaching by Josh Edwards. This is a non-denominational event.
Josh Edwards is a missionary with a ministry called Time to Revive that exists to equip men for the return of Christ and also to encourage church ministry and men in doing the work God calls them to do. He has been ministering and speaking to men through a message including music and humor for the past 20 years. He is known as a worship leader, musician, songwriter and recording artist.
The Mountain Men are a group of Christian guys, inter-denominational, and from this area. They were led over mountains of adversity by their strong belief in God the Father, Jesus Christ the Son and the Holy Spirit. Now they have entered into the valleys living transformed lives and spreading the good news to any man who wishes to listen. They are faith builders and mountain outfitters who ask men to come and grow with them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.