The Mountain Men of Northwestern Wisconsin will be hosting a free night of revival on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m. at the Rice Lake High School auditorium. This invitation is open to men for a free night of barbecue dinner, sharing and fellowship with music and teaching by Josh Edwards. This is a non-denominational event.

Josh Edwards is a missionary with a ministry called Time to Revive that exists to equip men for the return of Christ and also to encourage church ministry and men in doing the work God calls them to do. He has been ministering and speaking to men through a message including music and humor for the past 20 years. He is known as a worship leader, musician, songwriter and recording artist.

The Mountain Men are a group of Christian guys, inter-denominational, and from this area. They were led over mountains of adversity by their strong belief in God the Father, Jesus Christ the Son and the Holy Spirit. Now they have entered into the valleys living transformed lives and spreading the good news to any man who wishes to listen. They are faith builders and mountain outfitters who ask men to come and grow with them.

