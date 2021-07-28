Mountain Men Rendezvous next up at Pioneer Village

Pioneer Village Museum has two upcoming events.
A Frontier Living Day Camp for ages seven to 13 years old is offered this Wednesday through Sunday. (Call the museum at 715-458-2080 or check its website at pioneervillagemuseum.org for details.)
Then many of the day camp leaders will stay on for the weekend Mountain Men Rendezvous featuring re-enactors of those who lived in the pre-1840 era. Their attire will reflect that time period.
Weekend visitors can mingle with those who will be cooking over open fires, making handicrafts such as Ojibwe finger weaving, shooting muzzleloaders and blacksmithing. Or guests can try their hand at throwing a tomahawk or shooting a bow and arrow.
Museum gates are open Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 and over, $5 for children ages 5-15, and free for children under age 5. The Pioneer Grill will be open both days.
