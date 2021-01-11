Monte Sylte, passed away January 2nd at Luther Hospital. Born April 22nd 1956 to Janet and Omey Sylte at the Lanley Air Force Base. Hampton, Virginia.
He is suvived by one sister, Robin Sylte; two brothers, Keith and Kevin Sylte; one daughter, four grandchildren, and aunt, uncle and cousins.
He loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Monte is missed so much by us all.
